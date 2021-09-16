Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Wickes beats profit targets as DIY demand stays strong

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 12.44pm
Wickes has upgraded its profit guidance (Wickes/PA)
Wickes said first-half profits surpassed its targets on the back of strong digital volumes, as the company announced its first dividend payment.

Shares in the home improvement retailer, which only floated on the stock market earlier this year after splitting from Travis Perkins, rose after the positive trading update.

Wickes told investors that adjusted pre-tax profits increased to £46.5 million for the six months to June 26, ahead of its previous guidance of around £45 million.

It said it therefore now expects to deliver a full-year adjusted pre-tax profit towards the “upper end” of market expectations.

The company said activity has continued to grow over the past year, with home-owners seeking to work on their properties after reassessing them during lockdowns.

Revenues grew by 32.5% to £812 million compared with the same period last year, while like-for-like sales were 22.4% ahead of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

The firm said its performance continues to be underpinned by digital growth, with two-thirds of all sales driven through its online channels.

Chief executive David Wood told the PA news agency that Wickes has seen particularly strong demand from local traders in recent months.

“We have shifts regarding DIY or hiring us to perform installations, but at the moment it feels like local trade has seen a particular boom and that has been really positive for us,” he said.

“Order schedules from some local traders are booked until Christmas so we have some good visibility to see this demand trend continuing.

“One area where we have seen particularly strong demand is in gardens. People are looking more closely at how to use their outdoor space and investing there, so that it something we are really aware of.”

Wickes shares were 2.6% higher at 238.4p after early trading on Thursday.

