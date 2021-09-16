Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Teletext Holidays threatened with court action over refund failures

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 12.56pm Updated: September 16 2021, 1.29pm
The competition watchdog has threatened to take Teletext Holidays to court over delays in refunding customers for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic (Nick Ansell/PA)
The competition watchdog has threatened to take Teletext Holidays to court over delays in refunding customers for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic (Nick Ansell/PA)

The competition watchdog has threatened to take Teletext Holidays to court over delays in refunding customers for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said the package holiday firm “must comply with the law”.

In May, Teletext Holidays and sister company Alpharooms formally agreed to address failures to issue timely refunds.

Their parent company, Truly Holdings, signed an undertaking that bound it to process all refunds by the end of August.

Bosses also vowed to ensure that all future refunds for cancelled holidays due to the pandemic are made within 14 days.

On Thursday, the CMA said these agreements resulted in Truly Holdings paying £7.2 million of refunds, but payouts worth a total of £600,000 remain outstanding.

The company said the shortfall is due to not being able to issue refunds through customers’ existing payment method, and not having their current bank details.

But the CMA said it “does not consider that enough has been done” to return money.

The watchdog also found that “too many” customers whose package holidays had been cancelled since the firms signed up to the undertaking are still not receiving refunds within 14 days.

Mr Coscelli said: “It is unacceptable that some package holiday customers are still not receiving refunds within the timeframe that they are legally entitled to.

“While we are pleased that many consumers have now received the refunds they were due because of our intervention, we are clear that Truly Holdings must comply with the law.

“Unless it urgently takes steps to address the failures we have identified, we will take court action.

“Although the CMA does not currently have powers to impose fines for this, this is the kind of issue that could be resolved at pace and met with fines if the CMA receives the consumer powers that the Government is currently consulting on.”

The CMA previously secured agreements from LoveHolidays, Lastminute.com, Virgin Holidays and Tui UK after thousands of customers complained that the companies had failed to refund them for cancelled trips.

The travel sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and has faced the most scrutiny from the CMA, which wrote to more than 100 firms reminding them of their responsibility to process all refunds within 14 days by law for any cancellations.

A spokeswoman for Teletext Holidays said the firm is “working as hard as it can to process the remaining refunds”.

“We have engaged in a constructive dialogue with the CMA as to how best to engage with those customers who have, to date, failed to provide us with their bank details,” she said.

“We will vigorously pursue any strategy agreed with the CMA.

“We would like to assure our customers that, once the necessary details are received, the refunds will be paid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]