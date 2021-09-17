Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK retail sales drop for fourth month in a row

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.12am
Retail sales volumes dropped in August for the fourth consecutive month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK retail sales dropped in August for the fourth consecutive month as grocery sales were impacted by more people returning to restaurants and pubs, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes dropped by 0.9% last month, following a 2.8% fall in July.

However, retail sales volumes remain 4.6% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The drop in sales for August came as a surprise to analysts, who had forecast a 0.7% increase for the month.

It represents the first time since 1996 that retail sales have dropped for four months in a row.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said: “Sales fell again in August, though not nearly as much as in July, and, overall, remained above their pre-pandemic level.

“Other data suggest that the drop in food stores’ sales is linked to an increase in eating out following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

“Meanwhile, motor fuel sales increased on the month as people ventured out more, but they remained below pre-pandemic levels.”

Food store sales slipped by 1.2% for the month, with many shoppers returning further back towards pre-pandemic habits.

It comes as data from Open Table has shown that restaurant reservations picked up last month while credit card providers highlighted a rebound in social spending.

Meanwhile, non-food stores reported a 1% decline in sales volumes, driven partly by department stores, which saw a 3.7% plunge for the month.

Motor fuel sales volumes rose by 1.5% for the month as people continued to increase their amount of travel, although this remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The ONS also highlighted that, in the two weeks to August 22, around 6.5% of retailers said they were unable to get the materials, goods or services they needed due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

Department stores highlighted the biggest difficulties, with 18.2% of these companies stressing issues.

Meanwhile, 22% of food stores said they were able to source products they needed but had to change suppliers or find alternative solutions.

Erin Brookes, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal’s European retail and consumer practice, said: “Today’s figures should remind retailers to start planning for Christmas, which could be one of the most exciting on record, especially given restrictions last year.

“It will be critical to understand consumer demands and solidify nimble and responsive supply chains, which are only as strong as their weakest link.

“Despite the turbulent times, businesses should be asking themselves how to bolster and diversify their supply chains so that they are not just focusing on immediate issues but are also future-proofing their business against long-term changes in consumer habits.”

