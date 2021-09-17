Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foxtons name Nigel Rich as new chairman after shareholder revolt

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 11.15am
Foxtons has announced the appointment of Nigel Rich as its new chairman (John Stillwell/PA)
Estate agency Foxtons Group has announced the appointment of Nigel Rich as its new chairman.

The move comes after the group’s previous chairman, Ian Barlow, confirmed his departure after eight years at the firm following a shareholder backlash.

Mr Barlow had come under heavy fire from investors over company salaries and dividend payments.

His predecessor is an experienced leader in the sector who has previously been chairman at rival Hamptons International and real estate investor Segro.

Mr Rich said: “I am delighted to take on the chairmanship of Foxtons, a leading and well-known London estate agency.

“As the UK, including London, recovers from the economic effects of the pandemic, Foxtons is well placed to take advantage of the resurgent activity in the residential market.

“I look forward to working with the management team to accelerate Foxtons’ recovery and returns to shareholders.”

In June, Hosking Partners, which holds an 11% stake in the company, called for “radical board-level change” after almost 40% of shareholders voted against the group’s payment plan for bosses in May.

Mr Barlow said: “Nigel is an excellent appointment and I am delighted we have secured someone with his capability and experience.

“It has, over the past eight years, been a great privilege to serve on the board of Foxtons, a prominent London business with a great future.

“Nigel has much to offer the board and the broader group and I wish him every success.”

