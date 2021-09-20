Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Morrisons to ban plastic packaging on all bananas

By Press Association
September 20 2021, 12.32pm
Morrisons has banned plastic packaging from its bananas (Morrisons/PA)
Morrisons has banned plastic packaging from its bananas (Morrisons/PA)

Morrisons has said it will ban plastic packaging from the bananas it sells in its stores.

The Bradford-based retail giant said it will become the first supermarket group to remove plastic bags from all bananas sold in its stores.

It added that bananas are the second most commonly bought product in its stores and the move will save 180 tonnes of plastic.

This will be the equivalent to removing 45 million single-use plastic carrier bags from circulation.

Morrisons to ban plastic packaging from all bananas, York, 20th September 2021
Morrisons said the move will save 180 tonnes of plastic a year (Morrisons/PA)

Morrisons will replace plastic packaging on bananas with paper bands to keep bunches together, and it will continue to sell some bananas without packaging.

It follows a successful 12-week trial which has removed more than two million pre-packed plastic bags to date, the supermarket said.

Elio Biondo, banana buyer for Morrisons, said: “Bananas have their own packaging – their skins.

“They also grow in bunches which generally means they don’t need bagging together, so a simple sturdy paper band is the ideal alternative.

“In trials the quality of the bananas has remained the same, so this switch out of plastic is a no-brainer.”

The ban is part of Morrisons’ drive to reduce plastic and revert to traditional grocery packaging.

Rival Iceland introduced paper packaging for bananas in 2018 and said it is moving to the next phase of its rollout of the packaging in the next few weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier