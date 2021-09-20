Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

Cab firm Addison Lee to go fully electric by 2023

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 12.09am
One of the Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles, which Addison Lee hope to introduce into their fleet from November (Addison Lee/PA)

Cab company Addison Lee has pledged it will operate only electric vehicles from 2023.

The London firm said it is investing £160 million to shift its 4,000-strong fleet to electric.

This will involve putting 200 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles on the capital’s roads every month from November.

The commitment is the largest single order of electric vehicles made by the UK’s private hire industry, according to Addison Lee.

The firm’s chief executive Liam Griffin said: “As the transport provider of choice for many businesses and passengers, we know that we play a critical role in London’s transport network.

“Over the years, we have invested in our vehicles and technology to ensure we do all we can to make London a greener place.

“We are now going even further, by partnering with Volkswagen to invest in a rapid transition to electric.

“In doing so, we can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport options as life gets back to normal.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As we continue working tirelessly to decarbonise our transport network, I am thrilled to see Addison Lee lead the way through pledging to electrify their fleet by 2023.

“This Government has committed to reach net zero by 2050. With more than 500,000 electric vehicles now on our roads and nearly 25,000 public charge points, we’re at the beginning of an electric vehicle revolution which will help create communities free from pollution as well as supporting thousands of jobs in the supply chain over the coming decades.”

Another private hire firm, Uber, is aiming for all its cars in London to be fully electric by 2025.

