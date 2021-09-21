Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

B&Q owner hikes outlook after profits jump on DIY boom

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 9.36am
B&Q owner Kingfisher has upped its full-year sales and earnings outlook after first-half profits jumped amid a pandemic-driven DIY boom.
The group posted a 70.6% rise in statutory pre-tax profits to £677 million as like-for-like sales in B&Q leapt 28.8% higher in the six months to July 31.

On an underlying basis, profits rose 61.6% to £669 million.

Kingfisher – which also owns the Screwfix chain – said it was facing mounting pressures on its supply chain, with costs and availability being affected, but stressed it was managing the issues.

It announced a £300 million share buyback and hiked its interim dividend on the back of a strong set of half-year figures.

The group has been boosted by a boom in DIY amid the pandemic, although sales have slipped in recent months as it comes up against tough comparisons from a year earlier.

B&Q sales soared 81.9% in the first quarter but fell 1.2% in the following three months and are 4.2% lower so far in the third quarter.

On a two-year basis, third quarter sales to date at B&Q are running 18.7% higher and 16.1% up across the group.

It said the performance is better than expected and upped its group-wide annual sales outlook, now forecasting a fall of between 3% and 7%, having previously pencilled in a drop of up to 15%.

The group said it is now set for underlying pre-tax profits of between around £910 million and £950 million, up from a market consensus of £913 million.

But it is facing supply chain headwinds, with costs rising for freight and raw materials and revealed it is still “below target product availability levels” in some categories – in particular timber and cement.

Kingfisher said it had been able to manage through the issues and UK lorry driver shortage, with stock levels gradually improving over the first half thanks to an early buying strategy, and expects to rebuild product inventory ahead of the peak trading periods.

Kingfisher said: “Like many other businesses and industries, we are facing significant operational pressures arising due to the pandemic, including product supply and availability, shipping and logistics, and cost price inflation, which have been managed effectively to date.”

It gave assurances that Christmas tree stocks are not set to be affected by the issues, with the group “well set up” for the festive season.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive of Kingfisher said: “Our industry is benefiting from new trends that we believe will be supportive over the long term.

“These include people spending more time working from home, the emergence of a new generation of DIY’ers, the need for greener homes, and a strong housing market.”

