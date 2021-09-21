Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Home sales jumped by 32% month-on-month in August

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.12am
Home sales bounced back in August to be around a third higher than in July, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Yui Mok/PA)
Home sales bounced back in August to be around a third higher than in July, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Across the UK, an estimated 98,300 transactions took place in August, which is 32% higher than in July.

Many property sales had been rushed through in June as the deadline to get full discounts under a stamp duty holiday approached. Some of these transactions may have otherwise taken place in July.

From July, the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was tapered.

A similar tax holiday in Wales ended on June 30.

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa said: “The housing market has recovered very quickly from the dip in activity after the stamp duty deadline at the end of June.”

Sam Mitchell, CEO of online estate agent Strike, said: “The property market has proved its resilience yet again, with transactions climbing 32% in August.

“We’re witnessing another flurry of activity as buyers and sellers rush to compete before the final stamp duty savings are removed this month, with properties valued under £250,000 still benefiting from the relief.

“But the strength of the UK housing market goes well beyond fluctuations around changing tax policies, and we see little sign of it slowing down in the months to come despite the stamp duty holiday finally ending.

“There are still other incentives on offer, like the uplift in 95% mortgage offerings and record low interest rates. Plus, people are continuing to reassess their needs in a home due to increased remote working, with more space and rural living proving to be more in demand than ever before.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients said: “Crucially, lender appetite continues to grow beyond offering the lowest rates, with some broadening of policy making it easier for borrowers to access the funding they need.”

