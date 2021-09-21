Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Surge in demand for US trips after White House announces end to travel ban

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.51am Updated: September 21 2021, 3.06pm
Airlines are experiencing a surge in demand for trips to the US after the White House confirmed it will scrap its ban on fully vaccinated UK travellers in November (Steve Parsons/PA)
Airlines are experiencing a surge in demand for trips to the US after the White House confirmed it will scrap its ban on fully vaccinated UK travellers in November (Steve Parsons/PA)

Airlines are experiencing a surge in demand for trips to the US after the White House confirmed it will scrap its ban on fully vaccinated UK travellers.

British Airways said the number of potential customers searching for holidays to key US destinations in the hours after Monday’s announcement was more than seven times higher compared with the same period last week.

Popular locations include New York, Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Boston.

Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday afternoon that customers using its call centre are having to wait for more than three hours to get through due to the “huge number” of bookings being made.

It urged people with vouchers to rebook flights online.

Pedestrians cross a road in New York
Interest in trips to New York surged following the announcement by the White House (Nick Potts/PA)

Bookings to the US increased seven-fold on Monday night compared with the same time last week.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “Following the gradual relaxation of travel restrictions, we’ve seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but the USA has always been our heartland.

“We are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to return to the country that’s so important to us.”

Currently foreign travellers are banned from entering the US if they have been in the UK, the European Union, China, India, Iran, Brazil or South Africa in the previous 14 days.

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients announced on Monday that foreign visitors will be permitted to enter from November if they demonstrate proof of vaccination and a negative test taken in the past three days.

US chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested that British travellers who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca (AZ) jab will be allowed into the US.

Dr Fauci told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t believe there’s any reason to believe that people who have received the AZ vaccine should feel that there is going to be any problem with them.”

He added: “Given that we have a substantial amount of information on the AZ vaccine – again without being definitive about it – I would predict that there would not be a problem there.”

He noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) national public health agency will make the final decision on which vaccines will be recognised for US entry.

UK travel firms also enjoyed a spike in bookings on Friday and over the weekend after the UK Government announced plans to ease its own travel restrictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]