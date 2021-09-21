Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Around 15m households face £178 energy bill hike as price cap rise predicted

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.05am Updated: September 21 2021, 3.14pm
Energy prices are set to soar for customers on default tariffs (John Stillwell/PA)
Around 15 million households across Britain will be hit with a £178 annual hike on their energy bills as the price cap is set to soar to another record high from April, analysts have said.

Experts at research agency Cornwall Insight expect that the price cap will be hiked to £1,455 for the typical household.

It comes after the cost of gas on wholesale markets rocketed at unprecedented rates, up 70% since August and 250% since the beginning of the year, according to trade body Oil & Gas UK.

The price cap is reviewed by regulator Ofgem every six months based on a set of rules.

April’s level would be a 14% increase on the already record-setting £1,277 that is set to come into force from next Friday.

It is also £317 per year higher than current levels.

Cornwall Insight senior consultant Dr Craig Lowrey said: “Although the winter 2021-22 cap was a new record (£1,277 for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer), Cornwall Insight modelling indicates that – given the extent of the increases in the wholesale market and the manner in which the cap is set – this is set to be surpassed by that for summer 2022.”

He added: “We would need to see a material and sustained reduction in the wholesale market to avoid the kind of cap levels we are predicting for the period.”

Dr Lowrey’s team also predicted that high prices are likely to stick around. The cap will drop slightly next winter, but only to £1,416, which would be the second highest level on record by some distance.

A separate estimate from BFY Consulting said April’s price cap might reach as high as £1,555 instead.

The spike in the forecasts demonstrates the unexpectedly large upswing in gas prices in recent months.

As recently as July, Cornwall Insight had predicted the cap to be cut to £1,251 in April, and further down to £1,219 for the winter of 2022.

Predictions are based on the current wholesale prices of gas and electricity. Any changes to those prices will be taken into account by Ofgem when it announces the next price cap early in 2022.

The price cap is not an overall cap on how much a household can pay for its energy bills – households that use more energy will pay more. The level is calculated based on the usage of a typical household that buys both gas and electricity.

