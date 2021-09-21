Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Business & Environment / Business

Caterer Compass buoyed after sports crowds boost

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 1.32pm
Caterer Compass said trading for the current quarter is expected to be around 86% of levels from the same period in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Caterer Compass said trading for the current quarter is expected to be around 86% of levels from the same period in 2019 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Catering giant Compass has said trading in the current quarter has surpassed expectations as it was buoyed by returning sports crowds.

However, shares in the FTSE 100 company dipped on Tuesday morning after it said it remains “cautious” about the pace of recovery in its business and industry canteens as many people continue to work from home.

Compass told shareholders that trading for the current quarter, which is due to end in 10 days, is expected to be around 86% of levels from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The contract caterer said it had predicted that revenues would be between 80% and 85% of 2019 levels.

It said revenues for the full year to the end of September are expected to be around 76% of levels from 2019.

Compass said its strong recent trading was led by “improved attendance” at sports and leisure events, with strong spend per customer.

Meanwhile, its healthcare and defence, offshore and remote divisions have all been “resilient” throughout the pandemic and performed ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

The firm added that the return to education has been “strong” in September, helping a recent rebound in spending at campus canteens.

In a statement, Compass said: “We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing growth opportunities including strong momentum in new business wins, from the acceleration in first-time outsourcing, and increased potential for market share gains.”

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Compass Group is pointing in the right direction.

“The contract caterer has benefited as more of us have ventured out to watch live sport, while more resilient divisions including feeding the defence industry have held up remarkably well.

“The bigger question now turns to the business and industry division – office occupancies and schooling remain disrupted, and to some degree these changes will be permanent.”

Shares in the company were down 1.4% at 1,465p after early trading.

