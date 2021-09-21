Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Jeff Bezos tells Boris Johnson that governments must decide taxation frameworks

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 3.15pm Updated: September 21 2021, 4.00pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Amazon executive chairman, Jeff Bezos (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson has said Jeff Bezos told him ensuring Amazon pays fair levels of tax is a job for governments.

The Prime Minister said he urged the boss of the online giant that he must ensure a fair share is paid in the UK but accepted he will not pay tax as “an act of kindness”.

Mr Johnson held climate-focused talks with Mr Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, on Monday in New York, where the Prime Minister has been attending the United Nations General Assembly.

“What I did say to him was that we in the UK feel very strongly that the internet giants need to be making their fair share of contribution in tax,” Mr Johnson told ITN.

“When you sell many many billions worth of goods in the UK then you’ve got to expect to be taxed fairly in the UK.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Asked how Mr Bezos responded, the Prime Minister told Channel 5 News: “He’s a capitalist and he made the very important point that this is a job for governments.

“And tax isn’t something that he’s going to pay as an ex-gratia act of kindness. It’s up to governments to come up with the right framework.”

Mr Johnson said the Amazon boss “has to operate within the commercial framework, within the laws” in place when asked if he gets the sense Mr Bezos accepts he pays too little tax.

Amazon sales in the UK soared by 51% to almost £20 billion last year, buoyed by coronavirus lockdown
restrictions.

Despite the boom, estimates have put Amazon as having a tax-to-turnover ratio of just 0.37%.

