Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

Shares in Ladbrokes owner soar following multibillion-dollar takeover approach

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 3.19pm Updated: September 21 2021, 5.27pm
Ladbrokes’s owner is facing a bid from US rival Draftkings (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ladbrokes’s owner is facing a bid from US rival Draftkings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Shares in Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain soared nearly 20% as it confirmed reports the company has received a multi-billion pound takeover approach from US rival DraftKings.

The deal involves a cash and shares arrangement, which will see Entain shareholders receive stakes in DraftKings, which is listed in the US.

CNBC, which first reported the bid, said it is expected to be around 20 billion dollars (£14.6 billion), although sources close to the deal have told the PA news agency it could be higher.

Shortly after the report, Entain confirmed it had been approached by DraftKings, but did not reveal the size of the offer.

It said: “The board of Entain confirms that it has received a proposal from DraftKings to acquire Entain, the consideration for which would include a combination of DraftKings stock and cash.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any such offer may be made.”

It is the second time the company has faced a bid from a rival this year, with MGM offering £8.1 billion for the gambling giant in January.

That bid was rejected by the board for undervaluing the company and MGM walked away from any deal.

Both companies still have a US joint venture together, BetMGM, which has grown following the easing of gambling laws in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, MGM said the exclusive US partnership means that Entain and DraftKings would need its approval to go ahead with a deal that could see Entain or its affiliates own a competing business in the US.

“MGM’s priority is to ensure that BetMGM continues to capture the growing US online opportunity and realising MGM’s vision of becoming a premier global gaming entertainment company,” it said.

“MGM will engage with Entain and DraftKings, as appropriate, to find a solution to the exclusivity arrangements which meets all parties’ objectives.”

DraftKings launched in the US in 2012 as a fantasy sports league business but has since become an online bookie, with revenues expected to hit one billion dollars (£730 million) this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]