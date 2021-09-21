Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average credit card purchase APR hits new high

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 4.57pm
The typical cost of making a credit card purchase outside a 0% introductory offer has reached the highest on Moneyfacts’ records (Tim Goode/PA)
The typical cost of making a credit card purchase outside a 0% introductory offer has reached the highest on Moneyfacts’ records (Tim Goode/PA)

The typical cost of making a credit card purchase outside a 0% introductory offer has reached the highest level yet on a financial information website’s records.

Between the start of June and the end of August 2021, the average purchase APR (annual percentage rate), including card fees, stood at 26%, the highest on Moneyfacts’ records which started in June 2006.

The selection of lower rate cards has worsened and there have also been some card withdrawals, Moneyfacts said.

The findings were released as households face a cost of living crunch, with multiple pressures including surging energy prices and other costs and imminent cuts to Universal Credit.

Moneyfacts said there were improvements to interest-free purchase cards, now offering 316 days at 0% on average, up from 285 days in June.

Balance transfer fees have also fallen to 2.1% on average, down from 2.28% a year ago, and the lowest since June 2018 when the average was 2.07%.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The cost of making a purchase using a credit card outside of an introductory 0% offer has reached a record high due to a combination of changes.”

She added: “As interest purchase rates increase and 0% offers fluctuate, it’s important consumers stay on top of the changing market and switch where appropriate.”

