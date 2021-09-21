Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

London markets recover as takeover talk boosts trading

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 5.43pm
The FTSE closed higher on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE closed higher on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The London markets rebounded on Tuesday as merger and acquisition activity helped to improve sentiment among traders.

Ladbrokes owner Entain particularly helped to keep trading buoyant later in the session, as it confirmed it received a multibillion-pound takeover approach from US rival DraftKings.

The FTSE 100 firm jumped by 345.5p, or 18%, to 2,261p amid speculation the deal could be around 20 billion dollars (£14.6 billion), although the size had not been confirmed.

London’s top flight closed 77.07 points, or 1.12%, higher at 6,980.98 on Tuesday.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “After a manic Monday comes another turnaround Tuesday.

“Whilst investors are still clearly nervous about the countdown to a potential Evergrande default they’ve been happy to jump on some rebound action today or embrace potential new seams of opportunity.”

She added: “Though London’s blue-chip index has still failed to claw its way back above that all important 7,000 mark today has delivered some confidence boosters including news that the Government has struck a deal to get production back under way at two fertiliser plants.”

Europe’s other key markets also made strong rebounds after trading in Asia calmed.

The German Dax increased by 1.43% and the French Cac moved 1.5% higher.

In the US, there was a similar broad improvement in sentiment, as it was also aided by a jump in Uber’s value after it said it could turn a profit in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, sterling made gains against a dollar which continued its retreat amid caution ahead of Wednesday’s important Fed meeting.

The pound was up 0.15% versus the US dollar at 1.366 and was 0.15% higher against the euro at 1.154.

In company news, National Express was the strongest performer in the FTSE 250 after it unveiled plans for a potential all-share takeover of rival Stagecoach.

The possible merger deal would form a transport giant of which National Express would own around 75% and Stagecoach around 25%.

Shares in National Express lifted by 17p to 240p while Stagecoach moved 18.35p higher to 86.4p.

B&Q owner Kingfisher drifted lower despite hiking its full-year sales and earnings outlook due to the pandemic-fuelled DIY boom.

Shareholders had expected a strong performance and company caution over product availability, shipping and logistics challenges, and cost price inflation took the shine off its positive profit guidance.

Shares in the company slipped back 18.1p to 349.9p as a result.

Pershing Square lifted higher after the listed fund was boosted by the successful stock market float of Universal Music in Amsterdam.

It closed 130p higher at 2,725p on Tuesday.

The price of oil nudged higher against the weaker dollar while concern that Opec+ might not pump enough oil in the event of a significant demand pick up helped put a floor under prices.

Brent crude increased by 0.43% to 74.24 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 345.5p at 2,261p, Pershing Square, up 130p at 2,725p, Royal Dutch Shell B, up 54p at 1,484.6p, and Royal Dutch Shell A, up 52.2p at 1,489p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Kingfisher, down 18.1p at 349.9p, Compass Group, down 33p at 1,453p, Antofagasta, down 25.5p at 1,329p, and Lloyds Group, down 0.67p at 42.475p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier