Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Business

UK considering trade pact with US, Mexico and Canada

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 10.08pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Britain is understood to be considering whether to join a trade pact with the US, Mexico and Canada, as hopes faded for a post-Brexit deal with Joe Biden’s White House.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss raised the stalled negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when they met in New York during the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The PA news agency understands Ms Truss questioned whether that position is tenable in the long term and has considered other routes to improving trading ties with the States.

She was to meet with the US president alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the White House on Tuesday.

The White House (Niall Carson/PA)
The White House (Niall Carson/PA)

But, after a return to New York for further talks relating to the UN General Assembly, she will head to Mexico City to open a new British embassy.

She was understood to be considering the possibility of the UK joining the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

A diplomatic source said: “There are a variety of different ways to do this. The question is whether the US administration is ready.

“The ball is in the US’s court. It takes two to tango.”

Mexico City (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mexico City (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A comprehensive free trade agreement with the US was touted as one of the prizes of Brexit during the 2016 referendum.

But Mr Johnson has expressed doubts that he will be able to get such a deal in place ahead of the next general election, saying Mr Biden has “a lot of fish to fry”.

Asked if he would get the deal by 2024, the Prime Minister told Sky News: “We will keep going with free trade deals around the world including in the United States.

“I have plenty of reason to be optimistic about that. But the Americans do negotiate very hard.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier