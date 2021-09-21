Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Card payments accounted for more than £4 in every £5 spent in 2020, says BRC

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 12.07am
Card payments accounted for more than £4 in every £5 spent in 2020, British Retail Consortium figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Card payments accounted for more than £4 in every £5 spent in 2020, British Retail Consortium (BRC) figures show.

Debit and credit card transactions accounted for 81% of the value of spending last year, up from 78% in 2019.

Debit cards accounted for over half (54%) of all transactions by volume for the first time.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the longer term shift towards digital transactions meant cash accounted for just 15% of the value of total spending in retail, down from 20% in 2019.

People also tend to be making fewer shopping trips but buying more when they do make purchases.

The total number of transactions fell by 13% last year, from 19.1 billion in 2019 to 16.7 billion in 2020.

But consumers spent 20% more per transaction on average. The average transaction value increased from £20.16 in 2019 to £24.15 in 2020.

Retailers spent £1.3 billion just to accept card payments from customers in 2020, the BRC said.

Amid a backdrop of mounting costs from coronavirus, Brexit, global supply chain disruption and rising commodity prices, card fees add further cost pressures to retailers, the BRC said.

Equating to £46 per household per year, these additional costs can translate into higher prices for consumers, it warned.

The findings were released as households face a range of financial pressures on their wallets, including surging energy costs.

Andrew Cregan, BRC payments policy adviser said: “The pandemic has accelerated the trend towards card payments, with more than four in every five pounds spent in retail now made with credit or debit cards.

“Basket sizes also rose, as customers made bigger, but fewer purchases. While cash use has declined in importance, it remains vital for many people who do not have access to other payment methods.”

