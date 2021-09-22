Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Business

Entain considering takeover offer after previously rejecting suitor

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 7.57am
Entain owns Ladbrokes and Coral. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Entain has said it rejected a smaller takeover approach from US company DraftKings before a second attempt was made on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes owner said it had not been interested in a 2,500p per share deal, which valued the company at less than £15 billion, but it will “carefully consider” the second approach from DraftKings.

On Tuesday Entain confirmed it had been approached by DraftKings after a report by US broadcaster CNBC.

However it did not confirm the price DraftKings was proposing or that it had already rejected a separate offer.

The new 2,800p deal would value Entain at more than £16 billion.

“The board of Entain will carefully consider the proposal and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate. Shareholders are urged to take no action at this time,” the company said.

“The board of Entain strongly believes in the future prospects of the company underpinned by its leading market positions, world class management team and industry-leading technology.

“The company has a strong track record of growth and runway for further significant growth… with the potential for its total addressable market to grow by more than three times to 160 billion dollars (£117 billion).”

Bosses said the firm could grow in the US where it holds a “leadership position” through Bet MGM – a joint venture with US casino operator MGM Resorts.

In January, MGM offered more than £8 billion to buy Entain, which was rejected by the board.

But MGM could be vital in deciding Entain’s future. On Tuesday the company said that because of its exclusive joint venture with Entain in the US, MGM would have a say in any deal which sees Entain expand further into the US.

“MGM’s priority is to ensure that BetMGM continues to capture the growing US online opportunity and realising MGM’s vision of becoming a premier global gaming entertainment company,” it said.

“MGM will engage with Entain and DraftKings, as appropriate, to find a solution to the exclusivity arrangements which meets all parties’ objectives.”

