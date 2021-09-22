Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 6.51pm
London stocks moved higher on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.

Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.

It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.

The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something about exactly what investors are expecting to hear from both the Fed later today and the Bank of England tomorrow that both London and Wall Street seem positively upbeat.

“Taper tantrums and rate rise ripples look to be on the backburner and fears of an imminent Evergrande collapse have also abated somewhat.

“The FTSE 100 has sailed happily above the 7,000 mark thanks to a really positive showing from miners helped by healthier commodity prices.”

Europe’s other leading markets also made positive strides after shaking off concerns about Evergrande from earlier in the week.

The German Dax increased by 0.93% and the French Cac moved 1.2% higher

In the US, traders continued their return to picking up stocks from Tuesday, as the markets were aided by gains for Uber and MGM Resorts.

Uber
Uber shares climbed higher in the US at start of trading on Wednesday (Laura Dale/PA)

Meanwhile, sterling wavered earlier in the day due to concerns over the UK’s exposure to soaring gas prices but made gains against a soft dollar amid caution ahead of the Fed meeting.

The pound was up 0.16% versus the US dollar at 1.366 and was 0.14% higher against the euro at 1.164.

In company news, leisure group Ten Entertainment saw shares rise after it upped its full-year outlook as the trend for staycations amid the pandemic drove its best summer season.

The company, which runs 10-pin bowling lanes and soft play centres, said sales surged 22.5% in the first six weeks since reopening on May 17 and then rocketed by 42% in the 11 weeks since June 27.

Shares climbed by 13p to 268p on Wednesday as a result.

Elsewhere, Oxford Biomedica made gains after it said Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing contracts helped revenues more than double over the first half of 2021.

Shares in the gene and cell therapy group rose by 156p to 1,634p after it also announced an investment from vaccine developer Serum Institute of India worth £50 million.

Soap manufacturer PZ Cussons shares dipped after it said it lost some of the gains its hygiene products, including Carex, made in the early days of the pandemic.

It finished the session 10.5p lower at 220p.

The price of oil also rebounded further as smaller OPEC producers struggle to increase output and US inventories declined by more than expected.

Brent crude increased by 1.64% to 75.58 dollars per barrel.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, up 91.5p at 1,420.5p, Entain, up 116p at 2,377p, Standard Chartered, up 19.4p at 429.4p, and HSBC, up 15.65p at 375.4p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Severn Trent, down 42p at 2,775p, Kingfisher, down 4.9p at 345p, United Utilities, down 13.5p at 1,030.5p, and National Grid, down 10.7p at 947p.

