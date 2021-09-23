Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

French Connection in takeover talks after £29m approach

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.54am
French Connection in takeover talks after £29m approach
French Connection has revealed it is in takeover talks after receiving an approach worth £29 million (PA)

Retailer French Connection has revealed it is in takeover talks after receiving an approach worth £29 million.

The fashion chain said it had received a potential cash offer worth 30p a share from a consortium including its second largest shareholder, Apinder Singh Ghura, as well as Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers.

The approach marks a 30% hike on the stock’s closing share price of 23.1p on Wednesday.

Stephen Marks Feature
Stephen Marks founded French Connection in 1972 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Mr Singh Ghura has a stake of more than 25% in French Connection after he bought the holding from Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley in February.

French Connection, which kicked off a formal sales process in March, said the bid discussions are ongoing.

The announcement came in response to soaring shares, which had jumped as high as 23% at one stage on Thursday.

The latest bid interest comes after a flurry of approaches in February – one from Gordon Brothers International and Spotlight Brands, and another from Go Global Retail.

Neither suitor decided to bid for the group, but French Connection revealed it had also been in initial discussions with another three parties – which were not named – regarding a sale.

Mr Ashley offloaded his stake in the group after the bid interest buoyed its share price.

The approaches come more than a year after French Connection called off plans to find a buyer following a year-long search.

The fashion brand was founded by chairman and chief executive Stephen Marks in 1972 but has seen sales impacted by the turmoil on the high street in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic adding to its woes.

It said in April that annual group revenues plunged by 40.4% to £71.5 million after coronavirus restrictions caused it to shut stores for large parts of the year.

This saw underlying losses widen to £11.7 million for the year to January 31, compared with a £2.9 million loss the previous year.

