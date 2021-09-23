Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will set own contactless limits

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.03pm
Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will be able to set their own contactless card limits when the rollout of the new £100 transaction limit starts in October (Nick Ansell/PA)
Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will be able to set their own contactless card limits when the new £100 transaction limit starts next month.

They will have new card control tools in their app, allowing them to set their own limits.

From October 15, the contactless limit for card payments will increase generally from £45 to £100.

The increase will make card transactions swifter for customers, but there have been concerns that higher limits without the need to always enter a Pin could make transactions easier for fraudsters.

Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will be able to use their mobile app to set their own contactless limits, of between £30 – lower than the current £45 limit – up to £95.
The limit can be set in increments of £5.

They will also be able to toggle contactless functionality on and off. If they turn it off completely, they will need to enter a Pin when making card transactions.

Contactless limits will be set at £100 by default.

Anyone who falls victim to contactless card fraud will not be left out of pocket, Lloyds said.

Consumers will start to see retailers accepting contactless payments up to the new £100 limit from October 15, although it could take more time for some retailers to update terminals.

Philip Robinson, personal current accounts, payments and fraud and financial crime director at the banks, said: “When the contactless limit increases, our customers will be able to use new tools in our mobile app to switch contactless on and off and also set their own transaction limit.

“We’ve listened to customer feedback to introduce this option which will allow them to make the most of the £100 limit in a way that works for them.”

