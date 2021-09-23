Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail freight ‘has never been more crucial’ amid HGV driver shortage

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 7.21pm
The rail industry is claiming a surge in the movement of goods by train shows it can help ensure supermarket shelves remain stocked during the lorry driver shortage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The rail industry is claiming a surge in the movement of goods by train shows it can help ensure supermarket shelves remain stocked during the lorry driver shortage.

Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures show the volume of rail freight between April and June was up 36.5% compared with the same period last year, and was 1.3% higher than the same quarter in 2019.

Domestic intermodal freight such as food, clothes and toys rose by 22.5% year on year, and was just 3.8% down on 2019.

The Road Haulage Association estimates that there is a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK, leading to a number of firms suffering disruption to supplies.

Andy Bagnall, director general at rail industry body Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: “With the current HGV (heavy goods vehicle) driver shortage the role of rail freight has never been more crucial in transporting goods and keeping supermarket shelves stocked.

“And whether it’s goods or people, to build back better and to create a fair, clean economy for tomorrow, the country relies on a thriving railway.

“To realise its commitment to net zero by 2050 and support economic growth, Government should set an ambitious target to encourage the shifting of goods from road to rail.”

According to the RDG, some 16% of domestic greenhouse gas emissions came from HGVs.

It added that the volume of goods carried by a typical freight train would require 76 lorries.

The overall increase in the volume of rail freight between April and June was driven by increased demand for aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel being used to build HS2, the ORR said.

The movement of construction materials such as these was up 77.8% year-on-year.

