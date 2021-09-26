Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Octopus Energy to take on Avro customers after collapse

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 4.36pm
(Leon Neal/PA)
(Leon Neal/PA)

Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy to take on Avro’s 580,000 customers after the supplier collapsed last week.

The energy regulator said Octopus, which specialises in sustainable household gas and electric, had been chosen after a “competitive process” to get the best deal for Avro’s clients.

It said outstanding credit balances owed to existing and former Avro customers will be paid, and householders transferred to Octopus will be protected by the energy price cap.

Ofgem said supplies to Avro customers will continue as normal when they are switched to Octopus.

It said all those affected will be contacted in the coming days, and advised people who want to shop around for a better quote to wait until the transfer to Octopus has been completed before switching.

Ofgem said customers who choose to switch will not be charged an exit fee.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy for Citizens Advice, said: “Having a new supplier should remove some uncertainty for Avro Energy’s 580,000 customers.

“Their credit balances will be carried over and their new supplier, Octopus Energy, will let them know what their new tariff will be.

“Anyone struggling to pay their bills must be supported and Octopus Energy must make sure that any debt repayment plans Avro Energy customers may have been on before are continued.

Ms Cooper emphasised that certain pensioners and those on low incomes who were eligible for the Government’s warm home discount under their Avro tariff must continue to receive it with their new supplier.

“It’s up to the Government and Ofgem to work with suppliers to ensure this happens,” she said.

