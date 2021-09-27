Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Al Gore founded vehicle buys stake in Octopus Energy

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.39pm
Octopus Energy has secured investment (Octopus Energy/PA)
The investment vehicle founded by former US Vice President Al Gore has bought a 13% stake in UK based Octopus Energy.

Generation Investment Management said it will inject 600 million dollars (£437 million) into Octopus to help accelerate its global green energy strategy.

The deal will involve an immediate 300 million dollar (£218.8 million) investment, with another 300 million dollar package due in June 2022.

The move, which comes amid turmoil in the UK energy sector as firms tackle soaring gas prices, increased Octopus’ valuation to around 4.6 billion dollars (£3.3 billion).

Octopus Energy founder and chief executive officer Greg Jackson said: “Whilst the UK energy market is currently in a tough state, it’s highlighted the need for investment in renewables and technologies to end our reliance on fossil fuels.

“So we are delighted to announce our agreement with Generation Investment Management, created to back sustainable companies changing the world for the better.

“Three years ago, the management team of Octopus Energy met to discuss growth plans for our fledgling company.

“We watched An Inconvenient Sequel and were inspired to accelerate and expand our mission to make energy greener faster, cheaper, across the globe. Being backed by Generation, co-founded and chaired by Al Gore, enables us to make that dream come true.”

Octopus manages over £3 billion of renewable generation contracts, creating enough green energy to power about 1.5 million homes.

Tom Hodges, partner in the long-term equity strategy at Generation Investment Management, said: “Octopus Energy has an extraordinarily good fit with Generation’s mission of investing over the long term to support system and climate-positive companies.

“The world is at the early stages of an unprecedented energy transition which is essential to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“This can be done in a way that is better for the environment and consumers.

“Octopus and its software platform Kraken are at the forefront of innovation and helping to create the dynamic and flexible renewable energy system needed.”

