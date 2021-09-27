Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.27pm
Shell Energy will take on 255,000 former Green customers (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.

Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.

Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.

Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance honoured under the agreement, with no interruption supply predicted during the handover.

The regulator added that Green customers will be contacted over the coming days about the change and are being advised to wait until the transfer is completed before deciding if they wish to change suppliers.

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s director of retail, said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Shell Energy for the customers of Green Supplier Limited.

“We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however, they do not need to worry.

“Their energy supply will continue as normal, and customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Shell Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information.

“Once the transfer has been completed, customers can switch if they wish to.”

