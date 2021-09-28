Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Bank of England boss makes ‘plague of locusts’ joke amid warning over economy

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 4.57am
The Bank of England governor has jokingly asked ‘when is the plague of locusts due’ as he warned the economy faces ‘hard yards’ ahead (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Bank of England governor has jokingly asked “when is the plague of locusts due” as he warned the economy faces “hard yards” ahead.

Andrew Bailey said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists the rate of recovery from the pandemic had slowed over recent months, adding: “And that slowing is continuing.”

Mr Bailey told the society’s annual dinner that interest rates would have to increase to slow rising prices, but said the economy was not currently strong enough to sustain that intervention.

“Pulling this together, the recovery has slowed and the economy has been buffeted by additional shocks,” he said.

“The switch of demand from goods to services, as Covid has faded in terms of its economic impact, has not taken place to date on the scale expected. Meanwhile, supply bottlenecks and labour shortages have weighed on output, and are continuing.”

The 62-year-old banker said the number of high-profile supply bottlenecks appeared to be increasing.

“I must say that when I heard that we were suffering a shortage of wind to generate power, I was tempted to ask, ‘and when are the locusts due to arrive’”, he said.

The exterior of the Bank of England
The Bank of England’s governor has said the economy’s recovery ‘is weakening’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The bank’s view was that price pressures would be “transient” as demand shifted back from goods to service, global supply chains repaired themselves and commodity prices reverted to average levels, Mr Bailey said.

“But, the pressures are very much still with us, and there is still, we believe, pass-through to retail prices to come, and manufacturers’ output prices are still rising rapidly,” he said.

“Added to that is the uncertainty around how the labour market puzzle resolves itself, and how that will affect employment and earnings.

“Meanwhile, just to remind, the recovery is weakening. A lot therefore turns on how effectively supply capacity is rebuilt and over what time, and how the labour market evolves. These are truly hard yards.”

