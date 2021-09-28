Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Moonpig delivers sales forecast hike as demand remains strong

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 8.40am
Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook (Moonpig/PA)
Moonpig has hiked its full-year sales outlook as it said demand for online cards remains strong despite coronavirus restrictions lifting.

The group said it expects sales of between around £270 million and £285 million for the year to April 30 thanks to “strong” trading in the year so far.

It had previously forecast sales of between £250 million and £260 million.

The performance would mark a steep fall on the £368.2 million revenues notched up in the previous financial year when lockdowns sent trading soaring, though still a marked rise on pre-pandemic levels.

Moonpig – which floated on the stock market in February – said shoppers are not shunning online card buying since lockdowns have lifted.

The group said the frequency with which customers buy from its site remains high amid a “limited change in consumer mobility through the summer, despite the lifting of lockdown restrictions”.

The group has also been spending on promotions to drive business through app downloads, as well as adding customer reminders, while it is also investing further in technology.

Moonpig said: “As people return to offices and conditions normalise, the data we collect on customer behaviour will provide important insights.

“At the current time, our view on underlying growth trends, and our medium-term growth and margin targets, remains unchanged.”

It comes after a year of explosive growth for the group, with sales almost doubling in the year to April, as locked-down shoppers in both the UK and the Netherlands – where Moonpig trades under the Greetz brand – turned to online services.

Yet profits rose by a more modest 3% to £32.9 million, after shelling out around £42 million to list its shares in London.

