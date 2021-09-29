Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly a fifth of retirees say they have fallen for a financial scam – survey

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.27am
Around one in five retirees has been the victim of a financial scam, a survey shows (Yui Mok/PA)
Around one in five (17.5%) retirees has been the victim of a financial scam, a survey has found.

Legitimate-looking websites, promises of high returns and trustworthy-sounding telephone callers were common reasons for being tricked, according to the findings published by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Of those who have so far avoided falling victim, the majority (63%) are concerned they may be duped by scams, according to the survey of 2,000 retirees aged 55 to 75.

The FSCS, which acts as a safety net for consumers when financial institutions go bust, suggested people should visit the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s ScamSmart website for advice on how to avoid scams.

The FCA also has a warning list of firms and a financial services register that people can check.

Caroline Rainbird, FSCS’s CEO, said: “We are helping to tackle scams where we can, for example by monitoring and reporting scams to the financial regulator, the FCA, but given the scale of the issue, consumers need to act as the first line of defence.”

Two scam hotlines have been set up this week to help people if they fear they are being scammed.

Nationwide Building Society has launched a helpline – 0800 030 4057 – that its members can call.

And Stop Scams UK is spearheading a new 159 number enabling people to call their bank directly if they receive a suspect call or request.

Banks that are taking part in the scheme include Barclays, Lloyds (including Halifax and Bank of Scotland), NatWest (including Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank), Santander and Starling Bank.

TSB helped develop the 159 scheme and plans to implement the number from January 2022.

