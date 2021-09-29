Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
22,000 people across Britain working on Hinkley Point C power station

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 7.17am
A construction worker stands inside a welded steel dome at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant (Ben Birchall/PA)
The number of people across Britain working on the Hinkley Point C power station has grown to 22,000, new figures show.

There are now 6,300 workers on site, compared with 1,500 at the height of the pandemic last year.

Final contracts for Hinkley Point C were signed five years ago.

Hinkley Point power station
Cranes and scaffold surround the steel and reinforced concrete, partially built dome (Ben Birchall/PA)

Since then, 3,600 British companies have won contracts on the project.

This includes more than 400 businesses in the north of England, where spending so far has reached £1.2 billion.

Managing director Stuart Crooks said: “Hinkley Point C is essential in the fight against climate change and for Britain’s energy security.

Hinkley Point construction work
Concrete is ready to be poured as work continues at Hinkley Point C (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It is delivering on its promise of boosting British jobs, skills and industry right across the country.

“Covid-19 has challenged the project and its suppliers and I am proud of the enormous efforts made to keep the site safe and moving ahead.

“As we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, we can now create more jobs as we step up construction and manufacturing for the next phase of the project.”

