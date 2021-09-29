Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fashion giant Next warns PM of more shortages in the run-up to Christmas

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 10.46am Updated: September 29 2021, 2.42pm
Next has warned that a ‘looming skills crisis’ will cause problems for consumers in the run-up to Christmas (Ian West/PA)
Boris Johnson has received a fresh warning that Britain’s “looming skills crisis” is threatening supplies in the run-up to Christmas unless ministers adopt a “more decisive approach” to the issue.

Fashion giant Next said its service was likely to to experience “some degradation” as the festive season approached without a relaxation of the immigration rules.

The warning followed days of chaos on petrol station forecourts as reports that a shortage of tanker drivers was threatening supplies prompted a wave of panic-buying, with many stations running dry.

In his first public comments on the issue, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday the situation was “stabilising” and urged motorists to fill up their tanks as normal.

He said the Government was putting in place preparations to ensure “all parts of our supply chain” – not just petrol – were able to “get through to Christmas and beyond”.

At the same time, however, he said he was not prepared to address labour shortages through “uncontrolled immigration” leading to a “low wage, low skill” economy.

However, despite forecasting a further increase in profits, Next warned “seasonal labour shortages” could affect not only its business but the wider economy.

“We anticipate that, without some relaxation of immigration rules, we are likely to experience some degradation in our service in the run-up to Christmas,” it said.

“The HGV crisis was foreseen and widely predicted for many months.

People queue for fuel at a petrol station in Barton, Cambridgeshire
“For the sake of the wider UK economy, we hope that the Government will take a more decisive approach to the looming skills crisis in warehouses, restaurants, hotels, care homes and many seasonal industries.

“A demand-led approach to ensuring the country has the skills it needs is now vital.”

The call came as 150 military drivers, together with a further 150 drivers’ mates, who have been put on standby to assist in the crisis were beginning training to operate petrol tankers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the first troops would be appearing on the roads within a matter of days.

“It takes, sometimes, a few days to get troops on the ground. We have decided to do that. I think in the next couple of days you will see some soldiers driving tankers,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.

He said the the Government’s reserve tanker fleet – driven by civilian drivers – was also being deployed to provide “additional logistical capacity to the fuel industry”.

The head of of one fuel supplier said it appeared “the worst is behind us” and there could even be a fall in demand in the coming days.

James Spencer, managing director at Portland Fuel, told the BBC: “The original crisis – if you want to call it that – was caused by 25 to 30 petrol stations closing down near the south coast.

“It was never a particularly major crisis in the first place, obviously then there was the panic-buying, sales at forecourts went up by 500% over the weekend.

“Lot of people have filled up their tanks now, so you might actually see a dip in demand and the replenishment of fuel at petrol stations is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week job, so as we speak the petrol stations are being replenished.”

Mr Kwarteng also said the situation appeared to be easing.

“If we look at the deliveries of petrol they were matched yesterday by sales so that means the situation is stabilising. I think people are behaving quite responsibly,” he told the BBC.

However, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association in London, said there was little sign of the situation improving on the ground.

A closed sign on the forecourt of a petrol station in Leed
He called on ministers to follow the example of Tony Blair’s Labour government in the 2000 fuel crisis and draw up a list of of essential users to “take the sting out of the crisis”.

“Contrary to Boris Johnson’s wish list, it is not getting better,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“The situation is that 25% to 30% of our members were not at work yesterday, and unable get fuel to go to work, and a taxi driver without fuel is unemployed.

“It has not got any better, the queues at the station if you can find a station with any to queue up, are not getting any better.”