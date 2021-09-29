Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drivers warned fuel prices could reach record levels

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 11.28am
Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends (Yui Mok/PA)

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.

The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.

That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.

The highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The price drivers can expect to pay at the pumps in the coming weeks is being driven by what’s happening with the cost of oil, not by the recent delivery issues that have affected some UK forecourts.

“While the oil price has softened slightly, it’s still very near the 80 US dollars a barrel mark and therefore a three-year high.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely but with some analysts predicting the price could hit 90 US dollars before the end of the year as demand for oil surges as we come through the pandemic, there is a risk we could see the average price of unleaded fuel hit a new record of around 143p per litre.

“Diesel would go to 145p which is just shy of the record high of 147.93 in April 2021.”

Average fuel prices have remained stable despite shortages at filling stations.

Government figures show that the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts increased by just a fraction of 1p to 135p on Monday compared with a week earlier.

Typical diesel prices rose from 137p to 138p over the same period.

But some filling stations have ramped up prices during the crisis.

Howard Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, claimed on Monday price rises of between 5p and 10p per litre had become “the norm”.

