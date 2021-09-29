Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

One in 10 breakdown policies do not cover drivers running out of fuel – study

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.32pm
One in 10 breakdown policies has no cover for drivers who run out of fuel, according to Defaqto (Joe Giddens/PA)
One in 10 breakdown policies has no cover for drivers who run out of fuel, according to Defaqto (Joe Giddens/PA)

One in 10 breakdown policies has no cover for drivers who run out of fuel, analysis has found.

Some 89% of UK breakdown policies analysed by financial information business Defaqto will cover customers who run out of fuel.

Brian Brown, consumer finance expert at Defaqto, said: “With the current panic buying of fuel around the country, it is much more difficult to top up your vehicle.

“Inevitably, we are likely to see more people running out of fuel while driving. If this happens to you, and you have breakdown cover, your provider will most likely be able to help you out by towing you to a petrol station.

“Just because they will tow you to a petrol station, or give you enough fuel to get you to one, there’s no guarantee that the filling station will have fuel. And they will not tow you all over the country looking for fuel, so you still need to be careful.

“Even if you don’t have a standalone breakdown insurance policy, you may find that it is included with your vehicle insurance or even included as an extra with your bank account if you have a premium account.

“Not all policies have this cover, though, and so it is worth checking before you claim.”

