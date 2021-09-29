Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Investors approve Frasers pay deal which could bag new boss £100m bonus

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.02pm
Shareholders for Sports Direct parent firm Frasers Group have approved its latest pay deal (Joe Giddens/PA)
Shareholders in Mike Ashley-led retail giant Frasers Group have approved the firm’s pay deal which could hand incoming chief executive, and prospective son-in-law of Mr Ashley, Michael Murray, a £100 million share bonus.

Frasers, which owns brands including Sports Direct, House of Frasers and Flannels, said that just over 15% of shareholder votes were cast against the pay deal.

However, it easily passed the 50% threshold needed to gain approval for the package.

The move was expected to pass, particularly given that Newcastle United owner Mr Ashley owns an almost 60% stake in Frasers.

Sports Direct results
Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley (right) leaves the Sports Direct headquarters in London with replacement Michael Murray (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Influential advisory groups Pirc and Glass Lewis had advised shareholders to vote against the remuneration plan, highlighting “excessive payouts” at the company.

The plan will hand Mr Murray the bumper bonus if the company’s shares reach £15, roughly double its current share price, for a consecutive 30-day period at any point over the next four years.

Mr Murray, who is currently head of elevation at the group, would receive the large cash reward on top of his £1 million annual salary.

It comes months after Mr Ashley announced that the 31-year-old will succeed him in the top job, with the retail veteran set to become an executive director.

The approved pay package could also see Frasers’ finance director Chris Wootton in line for up to £9 million if certain requirements are hit.

Frasers said the new share bonus scheme had targets which were both “stretching and achievable”.

However, the size of the payouts comes after the retailer group claimed £97 million in business rates relief and roughly £80 million in furlough payments from the Government.

