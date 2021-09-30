Number of new homes started in England dips by 5% quarter-on-quarter

The number of new home builds started in England between April and June was down by 5% compared with the previous quarter, according to Government figures.

Some 42,900 new homes were started between April to June 2021 according to building control figures, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

While this was a 5% decrease compared with the previous quarter, it was more than double the level between April and June 2020 – a period during which a lockdown was in place to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Some 43,660 home completions were recorded between April and June, which was a 10% decrease on the previous quarter.

The latest completions total was also more than double the number seen in the same period a year earlier.

The number of new homes being started is 12% below a peak seen in 2007 and 149% above a trough recorded in 2009, the report said.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club said: “The housing market has been put under considerable strain in recent months, with material and labour shortages slowing the development of new homes.”

He added: “If homeownership is going to remain possible for future generations, then alternative construction methods, like modular housing, also need to be considered.”