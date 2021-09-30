Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lord Rothermere given extension to Daily Mail takeover plans

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.09pm
Daily Mail takeover plans given extension. (Jonathan Brady / PA)
Daily Mail takeover plans given extension. (Jonathan Brady / PA)

Newspaper tycoon Lord Rothermere has been given a one-month extension to make a bid for the group behind the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers.

A previous deadline was set for today but negotiations with the pension trustees at the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) are taking longer than expected.

The businessman now has until 5pm on October 28 to make a binding offer in the region of £810 million or walk away under stock market rules.

Lord Rothermere
DMGT chairman Lord Rothermere will continue talking to pension trustees (Iain Crockart / DMGT / PA)

He is currently the biggest shareholder in the group, which has been listed on the stock market since 1932.

The company said: “Whilst two pre-conditions to the possible offer have now been satisfied, discussions continue with the trustees of DMGT’s three pension schemes, in respect of the satisfaction of the remaining non-waivable pre-condition of the possible offer.”

Three pre-conditions of any deal were: a successful stock market listing of used car business Cazoo, which DMGT had a stake in, the sale of the company’s insurance division, RMS, and a deal with pensioners.

Cazoo listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August and RMS was sold this month.

But the sticking point remains between pension trustees and the company, with pensioners expecting a substantial cash injection into the fund.

A source close to the plans told the PA news agency: “The fact Lord Rothermere hasn’t walked away would suggest he still thinks a deal can be struck.”

Negotiations are ongoing over what level of funding will be handed over, with a precedent set following the sale of DMGT’s 50% stake in Euromoney in 2019, which led to the pension fund receiving some of the spoils.

