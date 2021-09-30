Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bus services delayed by fuel crisis

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.18pm
Bus services are being delayed by congestion caused by the fuel crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bus services are being delayed by congestion caused by the fuel crisis.

Several operators said a number of routes are being disrupted by buses stuck in traffic near filling stations.

There are long queues outside a number of forecourts, with some drivers waiting several hours to fill up.

A spokeswoman for Go-Ahead said it has seen “some minor delays due to traffic around fuel stations”, but “the majority of our passenger bus services are operating as normal”.

It added that there has been a “slight increase” in passenger numbers.

Arriva said a number of routes operating near petrol stations in urban areas are being hit by “some traffic disruption due to congestion”.

Southend, Maidstone and Gillingham are among the affected areas in the South East.

Stagecoach said it is experiencing “very minor localised delays in some areas”.

A Transport for London spokesman said a handful of bus routes in the capital are also suffering delays due to fuel queues.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK, a pressure group representing bus and coach firms, said: “There have been instances of buses and coaches getting stuck in congestion as a result of queues at petrol stations, which are impacting on some services.

“When this happens operators are keeping passengers up to date so they can plan their journeys with confidence.”

It added that some “smaller operators” have reported difficulty obtaining fuel.

Most major firms use depots to refuel.

