Sunak proud of furlough, but ‘not done’ supporting people

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is “proud” of what furlough has achieved, adding the Government is “not done” supporting people and he feels confident about the future.

It comes as the furlough scheme ends on Thursday and after the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said earlier that there will be some job losses, which he described as “part of the process” of ending the crisis.

The £70 billion furlough programme closes on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak listens to an employee during a visit to a British Gas training academy (Rui Vieira/PA)

Speaking on a visit to a factory in South Milford, North Yorkshire, the Chancellor said “everyone is now back at work”, and that for others the Government has a plan for jobs.

Mr Sunak said: “I’m so proud of what [furlough] has achieved. It has protected millions of people’s livelihoods at a difficult time.

“But I’m also really proud of everyone who has shown such resilience over the last year-and-a-half to get through this. Everyone is now back at work, and that’s a fantastic thing.

“But I also want people to know that we’re not done supporting people even though the furlough scheme ends today. We have a plan for jobs that is focused on giving people the skills and the opportunities they need to find fantastic work and that’s what we’re now focused on delivering.”

He added: “I feel confident about the future”.

He said: “There were things that we did during the crisis to help people get through the worst part of coronavirus and I think like furlough ending, the UC (Universal Credit) uplift, it’s natural that those things will come to an end.

“But we’re not done supporting people. Our plan for jobs is literally throwing the kitchen sink at helping people get the skills they need and find new opportunities.”

He added: “But we also announced today a half-a-billion pounds programme to provide support to people, to help them get through the winter. We appreciate that the prices of some things have gone up rapidly.

“And the half-a-billion pounds will help three or four million of our most vulnerable families with £100 or £150 over the winter period. And I know that will make a difference to people at what is a difficult time.”