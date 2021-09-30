Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sainsbury’s bids to recruit 22,000 staff for Christmas season

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.08am
Sainsbury’s is recruiting 22,000 staff for the Christmas period (Sainsbury’s PA)
Sainsbury’s is creating 22,000 seasonal jobs to help it meet higher demand around Christmas.

The retail group, which also owns Argos, said it will be hiring store staff, delivery drivers and logistics workers as part of its “biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive”.

Roles will be available across the UK from Friday, four weeks earlier than last year, as the firm seeks to get ahead with its preparations for a busy Christmas period.

There will be 14,500 new Sainsbury’s and Argos store roles, including 500 customer and trading manager positions.

Sainsbury’s will also hire 3,000 online delivery drivers, as well as offer 4,500 warehouse and logistics positions, which include agencies and third parties.

It will also hire a further 180 staff at its contact centres.

Sainsbury’s jobs
Staff hired as part of the seasonal recruitment drive will be on fixed-term contacts of between three and 12 weeks, with staff working until January 8 next year.

Sainsbury’s said it is also introducing a new payment incentive for Argos and grocery online drivers, with new and existing drivers able to earn up to an additional £500 for fulfilling shifts over the busy Christmas period.

Clo Moriarty, Sainsbury’s retail and digital director, said: “We’re going all out to help our customers celebrate and make sure they have a great Christmas this year.

“By recruiting 22,000 temporary Sainsbury’s and Argos colleagues on an attractive pay package, incentivising online drivers and offering additional hours to existing colleagues over the festive season, we will deliver what our customers want – great food and fantastic service.

“Christmas is a fun time to work in retail for anyone who enjoys helping customers and thrives on working in an inclusive team environment.

“If that’s what motivates you, we’re ready to welcome you to Sainsbury’s.”

Business minister Paul Scully said: “The Government is protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the UK through our plan for jobs and it’s great to see Sainsbury’s launching its biggest ever Christmas recruitment drive.

“These 22,000 jobs being created across the country mean more opportunities for workers and even better service for customers – enough to give Father Christmas some serious competition.”

