AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.

But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.

The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”

AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses pointed out that on a two-year basis sales grew 66%.

AO added: “Whilst we continue to see industrywide issues relating to ongoing supply chain disruption, we have implemented measures to help mitigate these challenges in our logistics operations.”

Underlying pre-tax profits, which strip out one-off costs, are expected to be between £35 million and £50 million, with profits expected to be weighted towards the second half.

Several retailers have warned that supply chains are being hit due to shortages.

The Government has introduced 5,000 temporary visas for more HGV drivers amid a heavy backlog of people looking to take driving tests, but many in the sector said more needs to be done.