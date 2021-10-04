Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cake Box sales jump as retailer opens 20 new stores

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 8.51am
Egg-free cake retailer Cake Box has unveiled its latest results (Cake Box/PA)
Egg-free cake retailer Cake Box has unveiled its latest results (Cake Box/PA)

Cake Box has revealed that its sales have almost doubled for the past six months amid a strong recovery in customer demand.

The high street cream cake retailer said it was buoyed by its continued expansion, opening 20 new franchise sites over the six months to September, to bring it to a total of 174 stores.

The firm also stressed that it is in a “robust” position despite industry concerns over supply chain pressures in the food sector.

Sukh Chamdal, chief executive officer and co-founder of the chain, said it has “several months of ingredients and the right measures in place to ensure that no event goes uncelebrated and no slice of cake goes unbaked, undelivered or uneaten”.

It came as the retail business said trade has been “strong” across both its store estate and online operation.

Cake Box said total revenues for the half-year were up 91% to £16.4 million against the same period last year.

It added that franchisee online sales increased by 68% to £6.7 million, as it saw higher sales through delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

The firm added that it has a strong pipeline of new potential franchisees, with 62 deposits held for potential new openings at the end of the period.

The appeal of the Group’s franchise proposition is reflected in the current pipeline of new potential franchisees, with 62 holding deposits held at period end.

Mr Chamdal said: “Our performance during the last six months demonstrates the ongoing appeal of our unique cake offering.

“With strong sales growth accompanied by record expansion of our store estate, the Board is confident of making further progress in the second half and meeting full year expectations.

“In short, more customers are enjoying our delicious egg-free cakes, and more of our fantastic franchisees are selling it to them.”

Shares in the company rose by 5.3% to 354p in early trading.