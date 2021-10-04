Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E.on Next snaps up 230,000 customers from failed energy suppliers

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 5.06pm
Nine energy suppliers have collapsed since the start of September (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 230,000 households have been moved to E.on Next after the energy supplier picked up the pieces from three failed rivals in the sector.

Regulator Ofgem said it had appointed E.on Next to take on customers who were once on the books of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy.

Between them the three companies had 233,000 customers.

They will all be switched over by E.on, and can continue to use their gas and electricity as before.

Ofgem director of retail Neil Lawrence said: “We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and customer credit balances will be honoured.

“Your energy supply will not be interrupted. E.on Next will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information.

“Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

The three collapsed suppliers are among the nine casualties in the sector since the beginning of September.

It has included some tiny suppliers, such as MoneyPlus Energy and Enstroga, who had just 15,000 customers between them, but also larger players like Avro, which supplied 580,000.

Ofgem has also said several players in the sector have not paid into various funds and could have their licences revoked if they do not cough up.

Around 1.7 million customers have been impacted by the collapses, which have been largely caused by a spike in gas prices, which is squeezing suppliers.

Over the weekend The Telegraph reported that Ovo Energy is potentially interested in making a deal with Bulb, something which could bring together two of the country’s biggest energy suppliers.

Bulb said: “From time to time we explore various opportunities to fund our business plans.”