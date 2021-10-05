Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

New market-leading mortgage rate launched

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 11.37am
Competition to offer mortgage rates below 1% has intensified as Yorkshire Building Society launched a market-leading deal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Competition to offer mortgage rates below 1% has intensified as a building society launched a market-leading deal.

Yorkshire Building Society said the two-year tracker rate of 0.78% is available to borrowers with a 35% deposit, and has a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The mutual has also introduced several other trackers, including a 0.89% tracker rate offered to home buyers or those re-mortgaging with a 25% deposit, which also comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

For borrowers with smaller deposits, a two-year rate of 2.59% is available for those with a 5% deposit.

Tracker mortgages are variable rate deals which tend to track the Bank of England base rate above a certain margin. This means that the interest charged on a mortgage depends on how the base rate changes.

If the base rate falls, the interest rate charged will also fall but if the base rate rises, the interest rate will also increase.

The Yorkshire’s new 0.78% deal is made up of the Bank of England base rate, which is currently 0.10%, plus 0.68 percentage points added on top.

Ben Merritt, senior mortgage manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “In a really competitive mortgage market, we’re pleased to be able to offer our lowest ever mortgage rate to give borrowers more choice.

“The recent increased availability of tracker mortgages, including the introduction of our first tracker mortgage for some years, expands the number of options available to borrowers who, in a low rate environment, may wish to take advantage of lower monthly payments.

“As with any variable mortgage that tracks the Bank’s base rate, it’s important to make sure any increase in monthly payments could be afforded, should the base rate rise.”

Borrowers who choose to leave any of the Yorkshire’s tracker mortgages during the initial two-year term will face early repayment charges of 1%.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “At 0.78%, the two-year base-rate tracker deal at 65% LTV (loan-to-value) provides a market-leading initial rate, alongside a reasonable fee and a free valuation incentive, and is a welcome addition to an already bustling sector.”

She added: “Borrowers considering securing a new mortgage should ensure that they compare the different options available and ensure that they think about the overall, true cost of the whole package a deal offers by balancing the initial rate against any outgoings they might incur such as associated fees, and also considering whether they prefer a variable or a fixed mortgage rate.

“Having the support of a qualified adviser could be invaluable in calculating what is the best choice for their circumstances.”