Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tui launches investor cash-call to cut debts as bookings bounce back

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 7.59am
Travel giant Tui has unveiled plans for a 1.1 billion euro (£936 million) cash call to cut debts as it said bookings were bouncing back thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions (PA)
Travel giant Tui has unveiled plans for a 1.1 billion euro (£936 million) cash call to cut debts as it said bookings were bouncing back thanks to the relaxation of travel restrictions (PA)

Travel giant Tui has unveiled plans for a 1.1 billion euro (£936 million) cash call to cut debts as it said bookings had bounced back after travel restrictions were lifted.

The group said the fundraising will help boost its balance sheet and allow it to repay emergency Government loans.

In an update alongside the cash raise, Tui said it saw 5.2 million bookings over the summer – a 1.1 million increase since its August update.

It said bookings were “well ahead” in Germany and the Netherlands on pre-pandemic levels two years ago, though travel rules have been lifted later in the UK.

Britain’s traffic light system involving green, amber and red lists was scrapped on Monday, instead seeing locations categorised as either on the red list or not.

Reports suggest the number of countries on the red list will be slashed to nine from 54 later in the week, with destinations such as Brazil, Mexico and South Africa expected to be opened up to quarantine-free travel.

Tui said: “Wherever Government travel restrictions have been lifted, we immediately experience the rapid return of business, catch-up effects and higher sales (from) customers for their trips.”

“In England, this occurred more frequently after the previously extensive restrictions were eased in recent weeks.”

The group added it had a “very encouraging pipeline” of 1.6 million bookings for summer 2022 and hopes the peak season next year will recover close to those seen before the pandemic struck.

Summer 2022 bookings are so far up 54% on levels seen two years ago with a 15% hike in average selling prices.

Tui chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “We want to, we can and we will find our way back to economic strength. We are working on this relentlessly.

“The capital increase is a further step. We want to repay the Government loans quickly.”

He added: “The improved capital structure creates a solid foundation and enables us to take even better advantage of the opportunities arising from the recovery of the industry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier