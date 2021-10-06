Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

French Connection audit being investigated by accounting watchdog

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 8.55am
French Connection (Nick Ansell/PA)
French Connection (Nick Ansell/PA)

The accounting watchdog has launched an investigation into the audit of retailer French Connection by Mazars.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was looking at the fashion chain’s accounts for the year ending January 31 2020.

It said the decision to investigate the audit was made at a meeting of its conduct committee on July 20, with the case being handled by the FRC’s enforcement division.

It comes after French Connection on Monday agreed a £29 million takeover by one of its biggest shareholders.

The group said it had negotiated a deal with Apinder Singh Ghura, who already owns about 25.4% of the business and is its second-largest shareholder.

The sale comes after years of losses at French Connection, with trading woes compounded by the pandemic.

The clothing brand, which was founded by chairman and chief executive Stephen Marks in 1972, saw underlying losses widen to £11.7 million for the year to January 31 2021, compared with a £2.9 million loss the previous year.

Annual group revenues plunged by 40.4% to £71.5 million after coronavirus restrictions caused it to shut stores for large parts of the year.

Mazars took over auditing for French Connection for the year to January 2020, which is the subject of the FRC investigation, after replacing KPMG.

KPMG had handled the firm’s audit since 1994, but the account was put out to tender under European and UK rules for auditor rotation.

Mazars said it was “co-operating fully” with the FRC.

It added: “Respecting client confidentiality and due process, will provide no further comment during the course of the investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier