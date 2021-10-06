Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HSBC UK expands availability of buy-to-let mortgages

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 10.35am
HSBC UK is expanding the availability of its buy-to-let mortgages to brokers (KIrsty O’Connor/PA)
HSBC UK is expanding the availability of its buy-to-let mortgages to brokers (KIrsty O'Connor/PA)

HSBC UK is expanding the availability of its buy-to-let mortgages to brokers.

Previously, landlords needed to go directly to the bank for an HSBC buy-to-let mortgage.

But now, some 13,500 independent mortgage advisers from more than 510 broker firms can include HSBC UK’s buy-to-let mortgages within the advice they give their clients.

The bank has also reduced rates within its buy-to-let mortgage range.

Michelle Andrews, HSBC UK’s head of buying a home, said: “The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have shown how important the rental sector is, as tenants reassess their housing needs post-lockdown.

“While some city dwellers are moving away from traditional commuter hubs in the search for space and tranquillity, others are returning to city life.

“Renting gives people important flexibility if they are moving to a new area, similar to ‘try before you buy’.

“There is also a population of new ‘accidental landlords’ who may have used the lockdowns as a reason to move in with a loved one or a friend as a solution to living alone, and have subsequently made a decision to make it permanent, leaving them with a property that can be rented out.

“Following this challenging 18 months, the buy-to-let market is starting to reflect the greater tenant demand, with continued record low interest rates helping to drive this growth.”

Nationwide Building Society meanwhile has unveiled a “one-stop shop” to help landlords manage their properties in one place.

The Landlord Works aims to help improve rental standards across the UK by offering access to education and support, Nationwide said.

It will help landlords manage and keep track of their properties and finances, providing free resources for landlords who are both members and non-members of Nationwide.

