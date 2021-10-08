Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grubhub founder quits four months after Just Eat deal

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 8.30am
The boss of Grubhub has quit the board of Just Eat Takeaway (Peter Byrne / PA)
The founder of US food delivery platform Grubhub has quit the business just four months after it was bought by UK-listed rival Just Eat Takeaway.

Matt Maloney joined the Just Eat Takeaway board in June but has since stepped down to “pursue other opportunities”, the company said.

Just Eat boss Jitse Groen said: “Great entrepreneurs like Matt start businesses that touch the lives of millions of people.

“He has built a magnificent company and helped create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the US. We are sorry to see him leave the company and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Maloney did not comment.

His company, Grubhub, was bought by Just Eat for around £5.8 billion to make Just Eat the biggest food delivery platform outside China.

It has 244,000 restaurants on its platform with 588 million orders placed last year.

Grubhub had previously been courted by Uber, but it failed due to competition scrutiny.

Mr Groen said at the time that the importance to the deal’s success was his long-standing relationship with Mr Maloney.

He said: “Matt and I are the two remaining food delivery veterans in the sector, having started our respective businesses at the turn of the century, albeit on two different continents.

“Both of us have a firm belief that only businesses with high quality and profitable growth will sustain in our sector.”

Mr Maloney said last year when the deal was announced: “Combining the companies that started it all will mean that two trailblazing start-ups have become a clear global leader.

“We share a focus on a hybrid model that places extra value on volume at independent restaurants, driving profitable growth.

“Supported by Just Eat Takeaway.com, we intend to accelerate our mission to be the fastest, best and most rewarding way to order food from your favourite local restaurants in North America and around the world. We could not be more excited.”

