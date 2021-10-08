Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Exceptional’ summer holiday trade boosts Hollywood Bowl

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 8.55am
A member of staff at a Hollywood Bowl in Essex cleans the bowling balls (Steve Parsons/PA)
A member of staff at a Hollywood Bowl in Essex cleans the bowling balls (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hollywood Bowl has cheered “exceptional” trading through the summer school holidays on the back of surging demand for staycation activities.

The company, which runs 64 ten-pin bowling and entertainment sites, said its performance has been “well ahead” of expectations since reopening in May following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

It highlighted a particularly strong August as sales jumped 50% to £20.1 million, compared with pre-pandemic levels from the same month in 2019.

“I am delighted at the pace and strength of our recovery since reopening,” said Stephen Burns, chief executive of Hollywood Bowl Group.

Coronavirus – Tue Jun 16, 2020
The company said it has seen 29% like-for-like growth since reopening venues in May (Steve Parsons/PA)

“It has been fantastic to welcome our customers back in record numbers, and to see families and friends enjoying their time in our bowling and mini-golf centres once again.”

Hollywood Bowl said it has seen like-for-like growth of 29% for the period from May 17 to September 30, against the same period in 2019.

It said the rise in revenues has helped guide it to positive earnings and cash generation each month since reopening its venues.

The company said it had a “strong” balance sheet with £30 million in cash at the end of last month after continuing to keep a lid on costs.

However, the firm said it has also invested to complete three centre refurbishments since May.

Construction has also started for its Hollywood Bowl at Resorts World Birmingham and a new Puttstars site – the company’s mini-golf format – in Harrow.

Mr Burns added: “We took a number of actions to ensure that the group was in as strong as possible position to reopen, and our balance sheet strength is allowing us to accelerate our proven strategy of delivering growth from investing in new and existing centres and customer-led innovation.”

Shares in the company were 0.4% higher at 244p in early trading.

