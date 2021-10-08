Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brighton Pier owner settles £5m pandemic insurance claims

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 9.34am
Shares in Brighton Pier Group surged after it confirmed it has settled £5m of business interruption claims with insurers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Shares in Brighton Pier Group surged after it confirmed it has settled £5m of business interruption claims with insurers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The owner of Brighton Pier and the Lightwater Valley theme park has settled £5 million of business interruption claims with its insurers after being forced to close during the pandemic.

Brighton Pier Group saw shares surge by around a quarter in early trading on Friday after it confirmed the settlement.

The company, which is chaired by industry heavyweight Luke Johnson, said it has already been paid £4.1 million for the insurance claims and received documentation for a final £900,000 on Thursday.

It said the claims related to losses the business faced to the end of June after pandemic restrictions forced it shut to its doors.

The update came as the group said it performed “strongly” over the past quarter, with summer weather, school holidays and a strong bank holiday weekend in August boosting its performance.

It said this reflected £15.9 million in total sales for the 13 weeks to the end of September, up 44% against the same period in 2019.

The group added that it was boosted by “pent-up demand and disposable incomes that built up during lockdown” as more people took holidays in the UK amid global travel restrictions.

Chief executive Anne Ackord said: “The sales over this important 13-week trading period have been very strong across all divisions.

“I am particularly pleased at the contribution Lightwater Valley has made to the group’s results and to see all our bars back open and performing so well after such a long period of closure.

“It is also good to be able to report a new record, with the final bank holiday week of this summer being the first time in the pier’s history that it has achieved gross sales in excess of £1 million over a single week.

“Lastly, I want to thank everyone who works in the group for their contribution to these outstanding results.”

Shares were 24.2% higher at 66.47p in early trading on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier