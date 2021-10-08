Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prime lettings market boosted as ‘London leavers’ head back to office

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 11.16am
The number of tenancies started in prime London in September was the highest monthly total in the past 10 years, according to Knight Frank (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of tenancies started in prime London in September was the highest monthly total in the past 10 years, according to Knight Frank (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of tenancies started in prime London locations in September was the highest monthly total in the past 10 years, an estate agent has reported.

The number of new prospective tenants registering was 56% higher than in September last year, Knight Frank said.

Offices reopening, overseas tenants arriving in bigger numbers and people returning to universities are behind the figures, it suggested.

The estate agent added that average rental values rose on a quarterly basis by the largest amount in a decade in prime central (2.8%) and prime outer London (2.6%).

The prime property figures broadly cover the top 10% of properties by value within Knight Frank’s office patches.

David Mumby, head of prime lettings at Knight Frank, said: “We are seeing competitive bidding across prime central London markets, with new tenants mainly being ‘London leavers’ who now are returning to the office, and international students who are still agreeing properties purely based on virtual viewings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier