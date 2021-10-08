Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sir Keir Starmer reveals ‘Special K’ nickname on visit to Kellogg’s factory

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 1.28pm Updated: October 8 2021, 3.01pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Kellogg’s plant in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer revealed his nickname of “Special K” as he paid a visit to a Kellogg’s factory.

Sir Keir toured the cereal factory in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, on Friday morning and met business leaders, apprentices and trade union representatives to discuss problems with distribution, shortages and supply chains.

He told reporters he shared a name with one of the manufacturer’s well-known brands, saying: “I’ve been dubbed Special K since I was born, K for Keir.”

Before the visit, he criticised the Prime Minister for “refusing to take responsibility” for shortages and “offering only jokes and slogans”.

He said: “Boris Johnson failed to act when industry warned him of driver shortages months ago, allowing this chaos to develop.

“Without an adequate plan to recruit and train more drivers now, the chaos will continue as demand rises in the run-up to Christmas.

“Britain needs a high-wage high-productivity economy, but this Government has no plan to get there.

“Instead, wages are stagnant, bills are rising, and the Conservatives are raising taxes on working families and small businesses.”

Keir Starmer visits Manchester
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Kellogg’s plant in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

While visiting the North West, Sir Keir was asked whether Cabinet minister Michael Gove was the right man to “level up” the region.

He said: “It’s not a question of whether he’s the right man, it’s how on earth can the Government claim to be levelling up when it’s hitting six million families who most need it with a £1,000 cut.

“If you can’t level up those that are most in need, you’re not interested in levelling up.”

